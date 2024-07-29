Stephens Raises CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target to $21.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

