Stephens Raises Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Price Target to $32.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $637.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.41. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

