STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.56.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.6 %

STM stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

