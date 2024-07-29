StockNews.com Downgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Hold

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.34 on Friday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after acquiring an additional 99,421 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

