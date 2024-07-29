StockNews.com Downgrades Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) to Hold

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $216.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $224.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $154.18.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

