StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $623,730.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
