StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

