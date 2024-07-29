StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $0.99 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
