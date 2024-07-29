StockNews.com Lowers MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

