StockNews.com Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.80.

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16. RPM International has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $121.63.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,542.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 397.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 54.5% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $476,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

