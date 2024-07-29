StockNews.com Upgrades Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to “Buy”

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNTY

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $357.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.02. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,896 shares of company stock worth $150,732. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $884,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.