Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sun Communities Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of SUI opened at $124.91 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $137.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.
Sun Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.
