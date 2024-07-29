Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SUI opened at $124.91 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $137.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

