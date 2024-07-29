Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.