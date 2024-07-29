Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
