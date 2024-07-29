Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NOVA opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $996.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

