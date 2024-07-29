Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $11.52 on Friday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

