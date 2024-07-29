Susquehanna Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $46.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.65 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 102,174 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

