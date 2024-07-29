T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $175.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $185.42. The company has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $31,225,372.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,480,635,299.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $31,225,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,480,635,299.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,389,128 shares of company stock valued at $746,536,027. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

