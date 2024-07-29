Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

