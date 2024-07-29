Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAKGet Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Earnings History for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

