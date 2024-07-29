Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 13,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $430.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

