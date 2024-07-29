TD Cowen Boosts Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target to $70.00

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $732.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth $176,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,336.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth about $894,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

