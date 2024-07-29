TD Cowen Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,055.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DECK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,040.13.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $894.70 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $970.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $892.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 247 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

