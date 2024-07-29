TD Cowen Trims STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Target Price to $40.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.56.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

