TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TEL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

NYSE TEL opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

