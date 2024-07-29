Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $47.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5,354.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 572,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 562,259 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.