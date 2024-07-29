Teck Resources Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.08 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

