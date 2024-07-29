Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,592 shares of company stock valued at $383,854 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

