Tenaris (TS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. On average, analysts expect Tenaris to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Up 0.6 %

Tenaris stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TS

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.