Tenet Healthcare Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $151.63 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

