Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Tesla in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $219.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $702.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

