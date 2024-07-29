Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 81.7% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 43,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.4% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $210.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.21. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.