Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTEK opened at $210.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.21. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $221.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

