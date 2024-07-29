TETRA Technologies (TTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 25.42%. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

