Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Position Boosted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $818.85 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $834.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $721.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

