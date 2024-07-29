Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $169.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.52.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 7.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $2,338,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 218,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

