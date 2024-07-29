The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. CIBC raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $100.49 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $104.71. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

