The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after buying an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after acquiring an additional 742,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.87 and a twelve month high of $183.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

