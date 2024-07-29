The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $197.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.83.

MTH opened at $200.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.45. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

