The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 2.8 %

THG stock opened at $134.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

