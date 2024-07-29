The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $10.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.00. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.94.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $109.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

