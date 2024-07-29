The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,427 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 605,591 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 86.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 590,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

