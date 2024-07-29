The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $13.79 on Monday. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,379.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Motco bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 260.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.