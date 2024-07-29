The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.
The Shyft Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $13.79 on Monday. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,379.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.
The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group Company Profile
The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Shyft Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.