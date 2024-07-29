The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $111.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

