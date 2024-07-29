The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 96.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after buying an additional 55,154 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 19.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $92.43 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 231.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

