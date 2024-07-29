Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $82.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

