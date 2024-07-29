ThredUp (TDUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. ThredUp has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. ThredUp has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $492,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 709,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,313. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

