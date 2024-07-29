Titan International (TWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Titan International has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Price Performance

TWI opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.