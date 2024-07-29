Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Toast were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Toast by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,466. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TOST opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

