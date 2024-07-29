Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 931 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of News by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 5,226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $7,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of News by 11.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in News by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 171,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $28.36 on Monday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

