Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.