Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

